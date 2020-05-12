NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – If you watch “Deadliest Catch,” you may be familiar with the Retherfords, a Newport-based fishing family who was featured on the show.
Now, the Retherfords are teaming up with Pacific Seafood and the Oregon Food Bank to help local families in need.
The Retherfords have been fishing off the Oregon coast for almost 40 years, and they were even featured on the Discovery Channel show “Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove.”
When COVID-19 forced Oregon businesses to close – leading to unprecedented unemployment across the state – they realized they were in a unique position to help.
“My wife had mentioned it to me. She said, ‘You know, maybe we should do something for the food banks with some fish,’” said Mike Retherford.
Kelley Retherford said, “I went to my husband one day and I said, ‘I think we need to be a part of this.’ I think it’s important, it’s an opportunity for us to be able to give back to the community.”
The Retherfords have worked with Pacific Seafood for years and they reached out to their general manager with an idea.
“He said, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be great with all the uncertainty in the country, in the world, we could do something for the people in need and donate 30,000 pounds of rockfish,’” said John Moody with Pacific Seafood.
Kyle Retherford says he felt different on the boat, knowing so many families would benefit from their hard work at sea.
“Knowing we were doing a donation, actually, I was a lot more, not nervous, but I had a lot more drive that I knew I couldn’t fail,” he said.
Their mission was a success. They caught 30,000 pounds of rockfish for people who need it.
“The product is Grade A, top notch, and it is fresh when it comes off the boat and the plant takes very good care of the fish. It gets in, gets on ice and gets out and processed,” Kyle said.
Susannah Morgan, the CEO of the Oregon Food Bank, says they don’t get seafood donations very often, and fresh, local seafood is an especially valuable donation.
“It was caught by Oregon fishermen and processed by Oregonians by a company owned by an Oregon family and it’s going to go feed Oregonians in this crisis,” Morgan said.
Everyone involved agrees that it’s all about community and helping each other through a difficult time.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel and I truly believe that we as a community and as a nation and everything, we’re strong enough to walk out of this and not crawl out of it,” Kyle said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
