"There has not been a day that's gone by since my mom was murdered where I haven't thought about her," their daughter, Pooneh Gray said.
The man convicted was Effie's husband at the time, Mike Entezari.
He served 16 years in prison.
Gray said her dad maintained his innocence until his death this year.
At the time of her murder, Mike and Effie were going through a divorce.
Gray and her lawyers argue the case was largely based off faulty ballistics and inaccurate testimony.
"The evidence wasn't lining up. And that's the most important thing," Gray said.
They argue despite new evidence that would exonerate her father, the Clark County Sheriff's Office denied them access to that evidence for retesting.
Now, her family is filing a wrongful death lawsuit on her mother's behalf.
"There's a number of things that need to be reexamined but most importantly the gun and the bullet comparison needs to be rechecked using current scientific technology," Gray said.
The Clark County District Attorney's Office said it's not trying to block the process in any way.
It said a motion was never filed for evidence retesting and that's standard protocol.
It also said it never releases evidence without a court order.
Gray didn't want to go into detail about who she believes killed her mother, but she did want to be clear she wants justice.
"She deserves it. And as her daughter it's my job," Gray said. "I'm going to make a wrong right and I think we're ready to do what we need to do to make that happen."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.