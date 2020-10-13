Family, friends ask for help in death of 17-year-old near Hillsboro airport

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The family and friends of 17-year-old Adrian Bucio-Rodriguez are asking for the community’s help finding those responsible for his death.
On Oct. 9, police said Bucio-Rodriguez was shot and killed near the Hillsboro airport. Another victim was hospitalized. Police have not released many details at this time. They have said shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. that night and that one person was killed and another was injured during the shooting.
Bucio-Rodriguez’ friends and family gathered where it all happened to honor his memory and ask anyone with information to come forward.
The family and friends of Adrian Bucio-Rodriguez release balloons to honor his memory. The family asks anyone with information on the shooting this past weekend come forward. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/3T5QVE8KSm— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) October 13, 2020
“If anybody knows any information about any of those people or what happened that night please come forward,” Elisa Anguiano, his aunt, said.
You are asked to call 503-629-0111.
Adrian’s mother thanked everyone for coming to the vigil to show support for her and her family. The vigil opened with a prayer by his mom, “Dear Lord, thank you for letting us have him. Thank you for the experience we had with him each and every day,” Adrian’s mother said.
Adrian’s grandma, Veronica Rodriguez, said he had a huge heart and made a big impact on his friends.
“He was all about Jesus, about family, and we love him so much and we miss him,” Rodriguez said.
Anguiano said the family is overwhelmed with gratitude by the people in attendance.
“It just shows how good of a person he really is and was and his mom seeing that is just amazed and she raised him and everything about him came from his mom you know and it’s just beautiful,” Anguiano said.
The family does have a Go Fund Me set up to help pay for funeral costs and you can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/zm2kj-funeral-and-other-expenses
The funeral will be held this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at 205 SW Spring Street.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.