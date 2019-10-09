PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The search for a missing University of Portland student is expanding beyond the north Portland campus and surrounding neighborhoods.
Owen Klinger, 18, has been missing since Sunday. The freshman was last seen leaving Christie Hall on campus at around 7:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, dozens of volunteers canvassed near the campus and also handed out flyers to local businesses.
Police say they still do not have any solid leads though they are pouring through surveillance video from local businesses to see if he's been seen anywhere.
Police did release one surveillance of him leaving his dorm Sunday night.
There has been no activity on his cell phone since that night, just one ping on the outer edge of the campus at about 8:30 p.m.
His family says they did discover an ATM withdrawal Sunday night
Without any good solid leads, Owen's mother says she is worried sick and only has one clue that anything may have been amiss. Owen told everyone that he was going to lacrosse practice that night.
"He did not go to lacrosse practice and that’s where it sounds like his roommates were worried, because he was a little evasive about what he was doing on Sunday night. He said he had lacrosse practice and they asked him about his gear because he didn’t have his big lacrosse bag. He said 'well it’s a meeting, not a practice' and then he was evasive about where on campus it was, and then he ended up I guess leaving campus and we don’t know where. We’re waiting for him to come home," said Mary Klinger.
Mary told FOX 12 that Owen's roommates told her he'd recently smoked marijuana but had quit two weeks ago and they didn't think that drugs were an issue.
Meantime, Mary's kitchen is now a command center as family and friends plot out their next moves in the search to find Owen.
They are still concentrating their search in north Portland, but handing out flyers elsewhere too.
"Out on the west side by the transit center at Sunset. Friends that are going out to Troutdale at the truck stops and maybe out to the Bridge of the Gods," said Mary.
Anyone who sees Owen or know where he may be, is asked to call 911 immediately. The family has also set up a special email to help them in the search: findowenk@gmail.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
