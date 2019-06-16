PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Family and friends of Christina and Kylee Dixon gathered with family rights activists at Pioneer Courthouse Square Saturday afternoon, calling what happened to the mom and daughter a medical kidnapping.
They say 13-year-old Kylee has sarcoma, a form of cancer that’s destroyed her liver.
“We want them reunited. We want them to have a choice with what medical treatment they get, and we don’t want her in DHS custody,” said Christina Savinar, a friend of theirs.
It was Monday that the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office asked for help finding the mom and daughter, who were eventually located in Las Vegas on Thursday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Christina ignored a court order requiring that she bring Kylee to the Department of Human Services.
Family members say the reason her mom didn’t take her to DHS was to pursue natural treatment.
“She was doing very well,” said Alina Pop, Christina’s sister and Kylee’s aunt.
The sheriff’s office says Kylee was taken into protective custody. And now Pop says Kylee is back in Oregon at a foster home.
Christina called into the gathering from Nevada with a message to her daughter: “You mean the world to me and I will never, and I mean never, stop fighting with you, for you, and to protect you, as I have been, with my every last breath that I have.”
Those who showed up are pushing for the two to be reunited and for some sort of change.
“I’m trying to drill down to what is in our statutes that would drive a judge to make the decision to issue a court order such as this, so that’s all I can do right now is try to figure out where maybe the hang-up in the law is and maybe change it in the future,” said State Senator Kim Thatcher.
Meanwhile, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating all of this.
They’ll present their findings to the district attorney, who will determine what, if any, charges Christina could face.
