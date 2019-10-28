ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – It’s been nearly a week since an Aloha mom disappeared, and Sunday night dozens of family and friends came together hoping she’s found soon.
Forty-year-old Erin McClintock was last seen Monday morning dropping her kids off at school.
“This is a special place when things like this happen in our community everybody feels it,” her friend Samantha Christopher said at Sunday night’s vigil.
She said it’s been a difficult week without Erin, and that Erin goes to every high school football game and is very active in the community with her three teenage boys.
“This is completely way off her baseline; it doesn’t make any sense to us,” her ex-husband Reed McClintock said.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning Erin dropped her kids off at Aloha High School and then didn’t show up for work in Hillsboro.
Then Thursday her car was found at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Reed said it’s not unusual that she was there considering how involved she is with sports, but the fact that her car was found with no sign of her is strange.
“We need to get her home and we need to know she’s OK,” he said.
That's why so many people came together for the vigil, hoping to reach someone who knows something that can help.
“She is a staple in this community, like any of us are. If this happened to anyone of these people here, she would be in the front line just like us,” Christopher and another friend Katie Lopez said.
Family and friends started talking about potentially organizing a search party starting with where her car was found.
Meanwhile, a detective with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they’re grateful for tips they’re getting from the public but that they aren’t able to share any more information right now.
Anyone who knows where Erin is or where she was last week, should call the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
