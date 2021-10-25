PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sunday marked a year since Noah Terry, the 22-year-old well-known in Portland’s street drifting community, was shot and killed in southeast Portland.

Terry’s friends and family gathered Sunday to honor him with a candlelight vigil.

“My little brother was smart, talented,” said Isiah Terry. “He loved everybody and was passionate about being just a good friend to everybody.”

A year ago, Terry was shot near Southeast 48th and Southeast Division. Investigators said he was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound but did not survive.

A man was arrested in connection to the shooting, but those charges were later dropped.

“I hope there’s justice,” said Isiah.

FOX 12 reached out to Portland police on Sunday to ask if there were any updates to the case and did not immediately hear back.