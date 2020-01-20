HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - It’s been a year since a Portland man was killed in a kayaking accident near Hood River.
Kevin Neidorf was kayaking with a group when he died on Jan. 19 2019.
As his family and friends are mourning the anniversary, a prized possession of his has been reported stolen.
Neidorf’s Specialized hot pink bike was swiped from a secured bike storage area of an apartment building in the 2000 block of North Williams Avenue in late December or early January. Neidorf’s family and friends want the bike back, no questions asked.
Have you seen this pink bike? It belonged to Kevin Neidorf who lost his life in a kayaking accident a year ago in Hood River. His family and friends say the bike was stolen and they want it back. pic.twitter.com/0wiV8bwThe— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 21, 2020
Paula Neidorf, Kevin’s mom, says the last year has been tough for them. She says after he passed away, they came to Portland and decided to give Kevin’s things to his friends. They wanted them to enjoy his stuff as much as he did.
Kevin was Neidorf and her husband’s only child. Giving the items away to friends was a way for them to connect with the 28-year old’s friends.
“The importance of Kevin’s friends in our life is quite profound and significant when you have nothing else left,” Neidorf said. “We wanted to continue that legacy by giving this bike to a dear friend of Kevin’s because we knew he would love this bike, and he did.”
Miguel Diaz received the pink bike. It was stored in a secure bike room at the apartment complex his lives at in Portland.
“He was always pushing himself to the limit and doing things out in nature,” Diaz said.
Over the holidays, Diaz says he was out of town, and when get got back, the bike was gone.
“Heart breaking, very heart breaking,” Diaz said.
“It just tore us up in a way that we lost our son again,” Neidorf said. “I know that is ridiculous sounding, but it is loss upon loss.”
People who knew Kevin say they just want the bike, back no questions asked.
“I just want the bike back, more than anything,” Diaz said. “It’s got a lot of sentimental value.”
“I am only hoping that this is a gift that will be given back,” Neidorf said.
Portland police are investigating. Anyone with information should give them a call.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.