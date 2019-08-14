PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It was an emotional afternoon at the Viking Pavilion on Portland State University’s campus Wednesday as friends and family of Deante Strickland, 22, was remembered.
Strickland was shot and killed in Northeast Portland on Aug. 2. Portland police said his sister pulled the trigger.
Wednesday, school teachers, coaches and mentors of Deante were among those who spoke. They described the PSU student and basketball player as someone who was full of life and would never back down from a challenge.
“I had no idea how much he loved his family and Portland,” PSU Head Basketball Coach Barret Peery said.
Picture of Strickland lined the court her played on for PSU.
“His smile, his empathy, his courage, his heart, his love for his family and for his friends will forever inspire us to never give up on our dreams,” one of Strickland’s mentors David Shephard said.
His jersey for both basketball and football were front and center. They came as a reminder of the determination those who knew him said he had.
Strickland played basketball at PSU and Casper College in Wyoming. Both his coaches said he had an energy for life, an extremely strong work ethic and drive to succeed.
“Commitment is not when it is convenient, it is 24/7 - 365. That optimized Strick, he was all in,” Peery said.
“Strick had a light that shined so bright and his smile and energy was absolutely contagious,” Casper College Head Basketball Coach Dan Russell said. “Although he is physically not with use anymore Deante’s legend will never die.”
A private funeral service will be held at a later date.
