CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - Family, friends and Clark County investigators are looking for 52-year-old Michael Chad Holmes. Family and friends say he goes by Chad and was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 5 in Camas.
"We all know Chad, and Chad’s not one to just not come home," Jeri Jepsen, a friend, said.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 12 that on Feb. 5, Holmes got in a friend's car and was on his way to Fern Prairie Market. Just before they got there, investigators say the friend told them Holmes asked him to stop the car so he could get out and walk.
"I don't know Chad to just get out of anyone’s car and to go walk, that doesn't sound like him at all," Jepsen said.
It sounded odd to investigators too, especially considering how cold it was here last week.
Holmes' daughter didn't want to go on camera but says the man her dad was with is more of an acquaintance than a friend. She thought her dad was selling him a cargo container and they were going to the bank together to make the sale.
Jepsen says the whole thing is strange, even suspicious: "None of it sounds right," Jepsen said. "None of it makes sense."
The sheriff's office tells FOX 12 that the friend Holmes was with is not considered a suspect in his disappearance, but because of the strange circumstances, the Clark County Major Crimes Team is investigating.
Meanwhile, family and friends have hung flyers across the area.
They're hoping somebody saw something or knows something and can help.
"I'm hoping he's just lost in the woods and he's gonna be really hungry when he gets found, but he knows the woods a little too well, I think, for that, but I don't know," Jepsen said. "I'm praying for the best. We miss him. Bring him home."
Family and friends are organizing a search for Holmes this weekend.
They're asking anyone who wants to help to meet at the Fern Prairie Market on Sunday at 12 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.