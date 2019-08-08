Family grasping for answers after stepdad charged in Salem man's death

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The family of a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in Salem over the weekend is grasping for answers, as the man's stepdad is now charged with his murder.
Family says Francisco Torres Perez was getting ready to go to bed at his home in Salem this weekend when he got an unexpected phone call to head over to his mom's house off 22nd Street Northeast to help with some kind of urgent situation.
"And that's all I knew from there is that he just went over there, he didn't say anything or what he was going for," Francisco's cousin, Felipe Jimenez, said.
Jimenez says hours later Francisco brought his mom back to their house and then left again to go get the kids that were still over at his mom's place.
Jimenez says they stayed in contact through social media.
'I was like, 'you need to come home fast'. And that's the last message he replied back to, he just ok. And after that, I tried calling him numerous times, one after another and texting him and he didn't answer me anymore," Jimenez said.
Police say they were called to some sort of disturbance at the home early Sunday morning. When they got there, they say Francisco had been shot and later died.
Jimenez says family has no idea what happened on Sunday.
The man accused of murdering Francisco is Alberto Medina Cortes, Francisco's stepdad.
Medina Cortes is being held without bond.
"I mean, he really didn't see him as his stepfather he always called him dad," Jimenez said.
Felipe says Alberto was in his cousin's life from an early age.
He says their relationship had its ups and downs, but the family can't believe what happened as they're now faced with funeral arrangements and taking care of his two young children.
"He was a great father and I'm really sad that they're not going to get to be raised by him because I know that he always wanted the best for them just like he always wanted the best for his younger siblings too," Francisco's sister, Sulema Medina said.
His sister says right now they're focusing on honoring Francisco.
"He gave his life to ensure that my younger siblings and my mom were safe and had a happy life. That's all he wanted," Medina said.
The family has a GoFundMe page set up and has several memorial events scheduled for Francisco:
Viewing:
- Virgil T. Golden Funeral Home Chapel
- Date: Monday, August 12th, 2019
- Time: 10:30am - 4:30 p.m.
- Rosary Prayer @ 3:30 p.m.
- Address: 605 Commercial St. SE Salem, OR 97301
Mass & Service:
- Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
- Date: Tuesday, August 13th, 2019
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Address: 1010 Columbia St. NE Salem, OR 97301
- Attire: All White
*We are asking all white be worn as his soul was pure and did not pass of natural causes.
*Reception at St. Vincent to follow mass service
Burial:
- City View Cemetery
- Date: Tuesday, August 13th, 2019
- Time: 2:00 p.m.
- Address: 390 Hoyt St. S Salem, OR 97302
—There will be a Mexican band playing as the casket descends.
