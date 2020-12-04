Family grateful to neighbors after dog attacked at Otter Rock State park

NEAR NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A pre-Thanksgiving trip to the beach took a scary turn for a local family after taking a family photo at Otter Rock State park. Just 60 seconds after taking the photo, they say one of their worst fears came true.
Gabe, the family's 10-year-old dog, half-Chihuahua and half-Dachshund, was attacked at the park on Nov. 25.
His owners say the attack happened just after they took a family photo. That photo shows Gabe sitting in his owner's lap, appearing to know what's about to happen.
Mark and Kathy Watkins, Gabe's owner, say another dog instigated the attack.
"A very aggressive female dog just kinda came in for the attack," Kathy said. "Mark was able to get the jaws of the other dog off of Gabriel, and when that happened our dog ran as fast as he could."
After the attack happened, Gabe took off, running down the beach, crossing Highway 101, and disappearing into the forest.
Making this even more painful, two miles up the road is a memorial to the Watkins' daughter, who passed away. In fact, the family got Gabe to help them recover from their grief.
The family started a non-stop search for Gabe, hiking over 20 miles for the next two days. They even put up a little shelter for Gabe, so he had a place to hunker down at night.
Miraculously, while Mark was out searching, a tired Gabe came around a bend, wagged his tail, and fell into Mark's arms. The dog was treated at Newport Veterinary Hospital for a deep puncture wound, but now he is home and happier than ever, his family says. The family says they made a Facebook post about Gabe and were stunned by how many people volunteered to help them.
They say they are so grateful to their Newport neighbors and that Gabe in now on the mend.
