Family heartbroken after 7-year-old boy drowns at Oxbow Park

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After a deadly and dangerous week on the water, with four drownings in the Portland metro area, safety on the water is a top concern.
On Saturday, FOX 12 spoke with the family of a little boy who drowned at Oxbow Park.
“Every time I close my eyes all I can see is him asking for help,” said Rea Burks.
Shattered and in disbelief, this local mother is now planning a funeral for her 7-year-old son.
“He’s gone... gone,” said Rea.
She and her sister Sarita told FOX 12 that 7-year-old Jermiah Burks, or “Mya” was playing in the water at Oxbow Park on Tuesday. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket when he slipped under the water and never resurfaced.
“If my baby had a life jacket, he would still be here,” Rea said.
She says her son was with a few family members that day, along with a group from church, but in one moment, he disappeared.
“Just gone, my baby just gone,” Rea said.
Her sister added, “Our baby is dead... we can’t breathe life into him.”
But Mya was full of life. His mother says he loved to dance, play basketball, and be outside.
“He was fearless, happy, courageous, ambitious,” Sarita said.
Rea said, “He wants to help a lot of people. I said, baby, just finish your school and then you can do whatever you want.”
Now, the family is starting a fundraiser at a local car wash, looking for help to bury a boy who was taken far too soon.
“When something is going on wrong, and you see it, intervene,” Sarita said.
Their hope? That families can look out for one another and to always remember that life jackets can and will save lives.
The family says every day, they’ll be fundraising at the car wash at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Church Street, near the 76 gas station.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.