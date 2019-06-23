PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Loved ones are paying their respects to a local 27-year-old man who was killed in a beach brawl turned shooting.
The family of Samuel Fast Buffalo Horse held a vigil Saturday night at Broughton Beach, where it happened.
They gathered at the beach to watch the sunset, which is what they say Fast Buffalo Horse was doing right before he was killed.
Ten days later, his loved ones are still looking for closure and his killer.
Video obtained by FOX 12 shows the moments leading up to that June 12 shooting on Broughton Beach. The video shows a fight that breaks out between a few people, but it grows, with dozens jumping in.
Somewhere in the crowd, is Fast Buffalo Horse, a Native American – member of the Modoc people – and former wildland firefighter.
His friend, Jessie Hiller, says he was gunned down while on a double date at the popular beach, not far from Portland International Airport. According to police, his killer is still out there.
Fast Buffalo Horse’s friends are left with sweet memories, but few answers.
“He didn’t like fighting,” said Colette Runsthrough, who grew up with Fast Buffalo Horse. “He was always happy, wanted to make people laugh.”
Hiller said, “He was very kind-hearted. He was someone who stood for social injustices… I would really like to see the community come forward and help.”
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information, leading to an arrest in this case. Remember, you can submit an anonymous tip online or by calling 503-823-HELP (4357).
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
