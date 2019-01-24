STEVENSON, WA (KPTV) – The family of a missing man who deputies believe was killed in Skamania County are hoping for answers as investigators continue searching for clues in the case.
This week, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help regarding 55-year-old William “Bill” Sutton.
He was last seen in October 2017.
Deputies responded to a camping area north of Stevenson and found evidence at the scene that led them to believe Sutton was the victim of foul play and likely died of homicidal violence.
Sutton had previously been camping at another site in the area with a group of transients, according to deputies.
Sutton’s family is urging anyone with information to come forward.
“The family wants closure. It’s wearing on the family about where is Bill,” said his brother, Randy Sutton. “We know something bad happened to him. We understand that. Prior to Bill passing away, we lost our mother, then sister, then Bill within a matter of years and it hit the family pretty hard.”
Deputies are asking anyone who was in the area of Blue Lake Road around Oct. 6, 2017 to Oct. 9, 2017, or anyone who saw anything suspicious after that time, to contact Detective Sgt. Buettner or Detective Schultz at 509-427-9490.
