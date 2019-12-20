VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – People packed a Vancouver church Friday to remember a murdered teenager.
Investigators believe the man who killed 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen got violent after finding out she was transgender. Family members say they are heartbroken and trying to come to terms with Kuhnhausen’s death.
Kuhnhausen’s body was found earlier this month on Larch Mountain in Clark County after six months on the FBI’s Missing Persons list. Kuhnhausen’s mom at the vigil spoke publicly about some longtime concerns she had with her daughter’s activity online.
“When she didn’t answer my messages June 6, I knew something was wrong,” Lisa Woods, Kuhnhausen’s mom, said.
Kuhnhausen’s stepfather, Vincent Woods, was also at the vigil.
“It’s just been a roller coaster ride, up and down, playing in our minds–what happened? Where is she?” Woods said.
RIGHT NOW: Family of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen, the transgender teen from Vancouver whose body was found on Larch Mountain earlier this month, talks to the media ahead of a vigil in her memory later tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZfFV7KhWL0— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) December 21, 2019
At a press conference before Friday night’s vigil, family members shared memories of Nikki, including challenges she faced as a transgender girl.
“The first day of sixth grade, she out Nikki,” Woods said. “And she was Nikki ever since. And she was full of confidence.”
But that confidence also became a concern for Nikki’s mom, who said she had talks with her daughter after finding out Nikki had lied about her age online to meet men.
“I told her that it wasn’t right to put her age at 21 when she was only 17,” Woods said.
It was online that Vancouver police say Nikki talked with David Bogdanov. Investigators believe the two met in-person in early June for a hook-up, but when Bogdanov found out that Nikki was biologically a boy, he strangled her to death. Bogdanov has since been charged with second-degree murder.
“I believe he killed her because she was a transgender,” Woods said. “I believe that with all my heart.”
When police first interviewed Bogdanov in the months before Kuhnhausen’s body was found, they say Bogdanov claimed he kicked Kuhnhausen out of his van when he found out she was transgender and then went straight to work. But police say Bogdanov’s cell phone records disprove that and instead put her in the Larch Mountain area, where Kuhnhausen’s body was eventually found.
“I believe he went back to get her,” Woods said. “And I believe that’s a hate crime.”
Meanwhile, the president of an anti-violence group that helped organize Friday’s vigil left media members with a surprising twist regarding the ongoing murder investigation.
“We believe this isn’t the only person that will be charged in the end on this case,” Michelle Bart with the National Women’s Coalition Against Violence & Exploitation, said.
Vancouver police would not comment about any other possible arrests in the case. Police are asking for anyone who may have seen a white van in the Larch Mountain area in the early morning hours of June 6 to call them as soon as possible.
