SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown held a ceremonial signing of a bill Thursday in honor of a college student killed by a campus security officer in Bend.
The new law, called “Kaylee’s Law”, will require stricter vetting for those officers. Kaylee Sawyer was 23 years old when she was killed in July 2016. The man convicted for her murder, Edwin Lara, was a campus security guard at Central Oregon Community College.
According to police, Lara killed Sawyer after stealing her purse. Sawyer lived in an apartment complex near Central Oregon Community College, where Lara worked as a part-time security guard.
Brown Thursday hosted the ceremony in Bend with other legislators and Sawyer’s family members. The law, which was officially signed in May, will require stricter vetting for campus security guards, including criminal background checks. It will also equip all security cars with GPS and recording devices.
Lara has received two life sentences: one for Sawyer’s murder and another for federal kidnapping and carjacking charges. Lara went on a violent three-day crime spree after Sawyer’s murder, according to law enforcement, who says the spree spanned two states and included kidnapping and carjacking.
Brown and Sawyer’s family spoke about the emotional journey to get this bill into law during the ceremony Thursday.
“Today is bittersweet,” Jamie Sawyer, Kaylee’s dad, said. “Never could I or would I have wanted to imagine walking through the last few years as we have, wanting to live a new normal in the wake of our daughter’s horrendous murder and being given the opportunity to change history because of that murder.”
In light of the new law, FOX 12 spoke with students and a spokesperson at Portland State University.
The spokesperson says PSU has four campus public safety officers who would be impacted by this law and it would have to adhere to whatever changes the law requires.
“For security guards and on-campus, yes, I’m a supporter of increased background checks, more technology to ensure that those people are doing their job and not harming others,” Peter Swisher, a PSU student, said.
“I actually think it’s a good idea, mostly because it keeps security accountable for what they do and mostly with everything going on, with police violence, I think it’s a really good idea to actually have a camera to see what they’re actually doing and how the people react,” Jennifer Servan, another PSU student, said.
PSU also has five sworn officers who ho through all of the same requirements law enforcement go through; they would not fall under the new law.
