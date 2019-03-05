Family lawsuit alleges Portland’s Alpenrose Dairy could be sold

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A lawsuit filed in Multnomah County alleges Alpenrose Diary in Portland could be sold, leading to the “destruction of the community events held on the Dairy Community Land.”
The plaintiffs and defendants are members of the Cadonau family, who started the business more than 100 years ago.
Alpenrose sits on 52 acres in southwest Portland and is known for Alpenrose Field, which hosts the Little League Softball World Series, a velodrome bicycle racing track, Storybook Lane and annual Easter egg hunts.
The lawsuit alleges the defendants are “disregarding the spirit and intent of the Cadonau Legacy Plan, which prevents the liquidation of Alpenrose.”
The defendants are the managing co-trustees of the Cadonau Family Management Trust, according to a lawsuit.
The lawsuit states: “Specifically, Barbara Deeming and Anita Cadonau-Huseby are committed to liquidating Alpenrose and the Dairy Community Land. Such liquidation would directly financially benefit Deeming and Huseby to the detriment of the community and other members of the Cadonau family, including Plaintiffs.”
Anita Cadonau-Huseby released a statement to FOX 12 on Tuesday.
"We are deeply saddened and disappointed that our nephews and niece have bought this lawsuit against us. This lawsuit appears to be an unfortunate effort by our nephews and niece to interfere in Alpenroses' business which will only serve to hurt the business and the community. We will carefully review the lawsuit and, regretfully, it looks like we may have to defend against these disheartening personal attacks against us in court,” according to Cadonau-Huseby.
The lawsuit was filed Monday. No court dates are currently set in the case.
