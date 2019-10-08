PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Family members of a missing 18-year-old University of Portland student coordinated a search out of their Laurelhurst home Tuesday.
Dozens of volunteers canvassed the city trying to find Owen Klinger, a first-year student at the University of Portland. University officials Monday asked for helping finding the teen, who they say was last seen leaving Christie Hall around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials and family members say it’s unusual for Owen to go more than a day without contacting people he knows. Mary Klinger, Owen’s mom, believes something is unusual.
“This is not like him at all, he’s our middle child, he’s the peacekeeper and doesn’t rock the boat,” Mary said. “In his friend group, he gets them all together and gets things going, he’s a great kid.”
When Owen’s roommates noticed he was gone, they alerted the university, which couldn’t find him either. Owen’s friends say it is incredibly unlike him to leave and not tell anyone.
FOX 12 spoke with Owen’s roommate Justin Tong Tuesday night. Tong says he noticed Owen was missing and helped get the search underway.
“I waited until like, one in the morning and he wasn’t back yet, so I just thought something was wrong,” Tong said. “He doesn’t do random things, he does things for a reason and it’s just incredibly difficult to imagine him doing some just random thing, just drop everything and leave without telling anybody at all.”
Officials confirm Owen’s phone has shown zero activity since Sunday night. His family says they did discover an ATM withdrawal Sunday night, leaving them with nothing but questions.
“It’s ridiculously terrible and, unimaginable,” Mary said. “I was really hoping that when I got out of bed this morning, that yesterday would have been just a nightmare that I was waking up from, but I didn’t sleep, so it wasn’t a dream that I was waking up from.”
Mary is asking anyone who has seen or heard from her son to reach out.
“Just if anyone has seen Owen or heard people talking about Owen, or has any idea where he might have gone, that we need to, we need to hear from them,” Mary said.
Owen was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt, jeans, sneakers and a drawstring backpack. Klinger is described as 6’ 1” tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and medium brown shoulder-length hair.
Police are asking anyone with information on Klinger's whereabouts to immediately call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
