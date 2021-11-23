Family members identify mom killed in SE Portland shooting and standoff; suspect was wanted already

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We're learning more about a woman who died in a shooting and standoff in Southeast Portland at the D Street Salal Apartments on Southeast 171st and Division.
We're also learning the man accused of killing her was her ex-boyfriend and that he was a wanted man before it happened.
Court documents and family members now say Mariela Gonzalez Rocha called 911 to report that she was being held hostage by her ex-boyfriend in her bathroom.
When Portland Police officers got there, they had neighbors evacuate.
At the same time, police say someone inside the apartment shot at officers through the door.
The five officers took cover under stairs as they estimate at least 30 rounds were fired.
Police called in the bureau’s Special Emergency Response and Crisis Negotiation teams, and with no luck getting anyone inside to talk to them, they broke the windows to see inside and fired chemical munitions.
Eventually, after 1 A.M., officers got inside and took Davonte Donahue into custody.
They found Gonzalez Rocha dead with a gunshot wound.
Relatives wrote on a Go Fund Me page that she leaves behind a grieving mother, two sisters and a young son.
We’re now learning from court documents that in 2016 Donahue was sentenced to nine years in federal prison and five years of post-prison supervision for sex trafficking of a minor.
Documents show that the Bureau of Prisons moved Donahue to a transition center in Portland this past July where he agreed to stay but that in August, he escaped.
Security video showed him cutting off his ankle bracelet and getting into a waiting car.
A U.S. Marshal’s warrant has been out for his arrest since then.
Now for what happened over the weekend, he was arraigned Tuesday on one charge of murder, several charges of attempted murder for firing at officers, and felon in possession of a firearm.