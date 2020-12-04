PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The updated numbers come across our screens every day.
Thousands of new COVID-19 cases and dozens of new deaths are reported daily, and in Oregon and Washington, the numbers keep rising.
Local and state officials step in front of podiums and continue to urge the public to not become complacent and to keep social distancing and wearing masks.
For many, the numbers are just numbers. For some, they are much more.
"In September we lost him to the side effects from COVID," Jessica Jackson, of Vancouver, said of her grandfather, Jesse Justice.
Jackson says her 80-year-old grandpa fought COVID-19 for two and a half weeks in the hospital after getting sick in March from asymptomatic family members who came over for dinner.
"He was lonely, he had no one to talk to," Jackson said. "Even my grandma couldn't kiss him goodbye."
Justice was released from the hospital, but Jackson said he was never the same.
"He was on oxygen 24/7, he couldn't really get up and move around without losing his breath," Jackson said.
He later died from a heart attack.
Jackson says she's holding on to the memories she has of her grandfather lighting up every time he saw her three-year-old son.
"Just the fact that I don't get to see that light again, it's almost unbearable sometimes to know that he won't get to see his great grandson grow up," Jackson said behind tears.
FOX 12 received many more messages and emails Friday with heartbreaking stories similar to Jackson's.
We reached out on social media to connect with people who have lost loved ones to COVID, or who have a loved one fighting it right now in the hospital. Here are a few of the responses that I got to my personal inboxes, or in the comments of the post seeking contacts. A thread.— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) December 5, 2020
Robin Rosen, of St. Helens, lost her husband, Randy, hours before speaking with FOX 12's Camila Orti.
"They said that he probably wouldn't make it through the day, and he didn't," Rosen said, "he passed away today."
Randy was 64 years old, had been working from home, and wore a mask anytime he left the house, Rosen said.
Rosen said her husband tested positive a few weeks ago after starting to feel sick, and finally went to the hospital on Wednesday after his high fever wouldn't subside.
"I'm just heartbroken because he was my best friend and I loved him," Rosen said.
She told FOX 12 that the last time she got to say anything to him was through the phone that a healthcare worker held up at Randy's bedside.
"I told him I loved him, and I said open your eyes," Rosen said. She said Randy was not able to respond.
Don Siedenburg, 84, of Grants Pass, died from COVID-19 back in October.
His daughter sent FOX 12 a message that said, in part, "I am so sick of people saying it's just the ones at death's door dying. It's not. He was active in the community. Age doesn't matter [in] the Covid19 deaths, they are all someone's loved one and the death leaves holes in many hearts. He was my daddy and not just a disposable life."
All of the victims' families shared a similar message- urging people to take pandemic precautions seriously.
"If you just wear a mask and you social distance and do what you’re asked to do, we can make this go away and you can still have your grandparents in the future," Jackson said.
