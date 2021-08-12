PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Family members are mourning the loss of two Portland men who died in an early morning shooting on August 10th.
Police identified the men as 50-year old Odion Turner and 45-year-old David Turner.
Divine Turner, Odion Turner's son, said the two men were brothers.
"My father was a superhero," said Divine Turner. "And I say that because he's been through the worst things possible. Growing up in Brooklyn in the 70s, it was more than a struggle. More than a hardship. Drugs. Crime."
Turner said his father went on to a successful music career, rapping under the name "12-o-clock," signing with Def Jam Recordings in 1999.
Odion Turner and his brother David, who went by "Murdoc," eventually joined a group called Brooklyn Zu, which was founded by a member of the Wu Tang Clan.
Divine Turner said his father's cousins were also members of the Wu Tang Clan.
Turner, who lives in Las Vegas, said he last spoke with his father on his birthday back in February. He's still trying to process what happened, but hopes his father and uncle's killer or killers will be brought to justice.
"It's not just Oregon. It's not just Las Vegas. It's everywhere in America throughout the small cities and large states, however you want to put it. Gun violence, it consumes us all," said Turner.
Detectives have not yet made an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information about what happened can contact Detective Stephen Gandy Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeffery Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433.
