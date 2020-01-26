Family members of former Oregon Ducks baseball player among helicopter crash victims

(KPTV) – Family members of former Oregon Ducks baseball player J.J. Altobelli were among those who were killed in a helicopter crash that also took the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
Altobelli’s father, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, was one of nine people aboard the helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday, according to reports.
John Altobelli’s daughter Alyssa and his wife Keri also died in the crash. Alyssa and Gianna were teammates.
Oregon Ducks Baseball released the following statement on Twitter:
“Our hearts are with former Duck great J.J. Altobelli after today’s tragedy in Calabasas. Deep roots with Oregon baseball amongst many others. Our deepest condolences to J.J., his family, the Bryant family, and all that were lost...we love you all.”
