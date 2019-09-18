Family members petition judge to block sale of Alpenrose Dairy

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Family members are trying to stop the sale of Alpenrose Dairy, petitioning a judge to block its sale to a Washington-based dairy.
The current owners of Alpenrose Dairy are looking to sell their business to Smith Brothers Farms, another private family-owned dairy company based in Kent, Washington. The owners’ nieces and nephews, however, have filed an injunction to ensure the sale doesn’t go through.
If the sale did go through, they argue it would hurt the community.
The Alpenrose property is spread across more than 50 acres and hosts lots of events, like the Little League Softball World Series. Plaintiff Tracey Cadonau claims selling the property would put the future of events like these in jeopardy.
Many people who attended the hearing Wednesday were community members who say they want to see the 103-year-old business stay in the family.
Candace Lowe attended the hearing and said Alepnrose’s southwest property has touched many lives for generations. The support the plaintiffs have received is proof of that, Lowe says.
Lowe says while volunteering at Alpenrose’s Little League concession booth, a young athlete recently dug into his allowance to help the cause.
“He put in the little jar that says ‘Save Alpenrose’, he put $10 in there,” Lowe said. “He goes, ‘my grandpa went to the rodeos here and he’s told me lots of stories. My dad played little league here. It would break my heart – he started crying – if I can’t continue to play little league here.”
FOX 12 also spoke with an Alpenrose worker who said three generations of his family have worked for the dairy. Because there’s a long list of witnesses and plenty of interest in the suit, the presiding judge says the hearings could continue into next week.
