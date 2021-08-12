Family memorabilia and keepsakes saved from fire in Hillsboro home’s attic

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A fire that ignited in an attic at a Hillsboro home Wednesday night fortunately didn’t burn precious personal items.
According to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, residents of a home in the 800 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue reported smoke coming from their attic at 8:11 p.m. They told 911 dispatchers that smoke was seen near the home’s bedrooms. The residents safely exited the home and waited for fire crews to arrive.
At the scene, firefighters found steady smoke coming from all of the roof eves at the rear of the home. The fire was then upgraded to a first alarm. Inside the home, crews determined the fire started in the attic above a bedroom and they quickly extinguished it.
The fire was contained to the attic and no injuries were reported. HF&R said firefighters helped the residents retrieve important family memorabilia and keepsakes that had been stored in the attic. The items were luckily not damaged by the fire.
The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.