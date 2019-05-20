Family mourns woman who died after 100-foot fall near Oregon Coast

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Happy Valley family is grieving after their daughter died following a fall near the Oregon Coast.
Michelle Casey was a student at Oregon State University and just 21 years old. She died Sunday night after she was seriously hurt in a 100-foot fall.
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says Sunday morning, Casey was at a viewpoint of the popular Neahkahnie Mountain off Highway 101 when she slipped and fell.
Deputies say she was with her boyfriend and had been taking pictures over the retaining wall when she lost her balance and fell off the steep edge, landing on a tree that kept her from falling into the ocean.
First responders told FOX 12 it was a difficult rescue and it took a rope team two hours to get to her.
Casey was LifeFlighted to Portland and died in the hospital.
Casey’s mother tells FOX 12 Casey was studying kinesiology at Oregon State. She also says her daughter had the most giving, loving heart and was kind to everyone.
Casey graduated from Clackamas High, where she sang in the “A Choir.”
Her mother says the beach was her favorite place.
“She has the most giving, loving heart of anyone I know”— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) May 21, 2019
A Happy Valley mother shared precious photos of her 21-year-old daughter, Michelle Casey.
Michelle was studying kinesiology at @OregonState. She died yesterday after falling while taking photos at Neahkahnie Mountain pic.twitter.com/lCeBeKxG5M
