PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Police found more than 100 shell casings after a shooting in Northeast Portland around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.
It happened near Northeast 95th Avenue and Northeast Prescott Street near I-205. Officers did not find anyone injured, but said four apartments and five vehicles were hit by bullets.
Neighbors say it’s a miracle no one was hurt. FOX 12 spoke with a woman who didn't want to be identified out of safety concerns.
"Every single one of my windows inside the front to the bedroom windows are shot, I had to throw away my AC unit because it was shot," she said.
She had to hold her kids to the floor as bullets flew through her home and her sister’s home just across the way. Her 14-year-old niece was almost hit.
"If she would have moved an inch closer it would have grazed her arm and if she would have moved an inch further than that it would have shot through her shoulder," she said.
Her other niece, only eight years old and on hospice care, had to take cover too.
"It could have been worse, thank God none of us were hit,” she said. “We did the right thing by rolling and dropping on the floor but now my kid’s going to relive that every single day. ‘Mommy do you remember when I had to drop on the floor because we heard gunshots?’ That’s not how I want my kids growing up," she said.
She said now the entire family is terrified and just holding on to the fact that at least they’re together and alive.
"Thank God we’re here today, we’re breathing, we’re not in an ICU somewhere, that’s what I’m thanking God for today," she said. "138 bullets, you got to think someone was really up there watching out for you."
That woman we spoke with tells us she moved into that neighborhood after living in a shelter, and that even though she and her family are terrified to stay there, they have nowhere else to go.
She does have someone she’s working with to try to find another option.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-254386.
There has been approximately 873 in the city of Portland in 2021, according to PPB. Information about shooting statistics in the city can be found at portlandoregon.org.
(13) comments
Come on Portland make body armor mandatory outdoors. Especially since regular people cant carry a loaded firearm to protect them selves against these crazy gang/drug violence.
So do they count this as one shooting, or 100+? If they counted it by actual shots, Portland's numbers would be in the 1000s
I mean it's Parkrose. Gunfire is like rain to them.
As long as it doesn't happen in THEIR neighborhood, it doesn't matter right?[whistling]
They were mostly peaceful bullets. Besides, the mayor and city council will classify these as covid shots.
That is hilarious![beam]
[beam]
Hardesty made this happen , all you street thugs come to Portland where there are no laws or police to enforce the laws , how long are we going to eat these fools stay in office ? Time for some action and less broken promises
The woman who's home was shot up needs to call Joann Hardesty, because Joann is the one responsible for this shooting. Give the 27 million dollars back to Chief Lovell, and let him do his job.
[thumbup]
Joann, spineless Ted and the rest of the clown council do not care about stuff like this... apparently it's OK for everyone to shoot each other (and shoot at each other) in Portland, as long as those mean, ray cist police officers aren't involved in any way... we can't have the police out stopping cars and taking guns away from the criminals, no siree... because that would be really, really bad... the elimination of the Gun Violence Reduction Task Force is going to go down in history as one of the dumbest ideas that Joann and Ted ever came up with, and it's having a horrible effect on our city and the surrounding communities, also....
[thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.