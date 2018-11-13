Remember Justin Meek.
He was an accomplished musician and lifeguard, loved to cook and played water polo. The son of an Air Force mother and Navy SEAL father, he planned to enter the Coast Guard in the New Year.
He worked at a veteran outreach center at California Lutheran University, where he graduated in May. He was also a promoter at the Borderline Bar & Grill, and his band would often play there.
And oh, to hear him sing.
He was supposed to sing as part of the Christmas celebrations at Disneyland over the holiday season.
“It was really hard listening to his recordings of Blue Suede Shoes, because it was so right on. Just an amazing kid,” Meek’s great aunt, Joyce Reynolds told FOX 12.
But last week, everything changed.
Reynolds and the rest of the Meek family were in Coronado, California, getting ready for a big retirement party for Meek’s father. After 40 years in the Navy, it was set to be a huge celebration on Saturday with hundreds of guests.
“Everybody was just so happy. Everybody was so up, just up,” Reynolds said of the days ahead of the retirement celebration. “And it just hits you like a hole in the heart, and there’s nothing you can change.”
Before Justin and his sister, Victoria, could meet the rest of the family in Coronado, they spent one last night Wednesday at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks.
“They were up in Thousand Oaks because Victoria was still in school. They were going to do their jobs, finish up at Borderline, and then come the very next morning,” Reynolds said.
But the very next morning never came for Justin.
When gunfire rang out in the bar, witnesses said he put other people first. His sister survived, but he was one of the 12 people who were killed.
“I talked to one of the boys and Justin had broken out the windows and was helping people out the windows,” she added. “All we know is they said he died a hero.”
Now, it’s his own sacrifice and selflessness they’ll always remember.
“The man who killed him, we prayed for him, because he was sick. He was a Marine, and the irony of it was Justin worked at the V.A. That man should have had some help,” Reynolds said. “Your heart goes out to his family, too. You’re angry and you’re mad that it happened, but all that doesn’t really matter. We’ve got to get the veterans the help they need.”
As if they weren’t already dealing with enough, Justin’s family was also affected by the wildfire near Thousand Oaks after his death and were evacuated from the area for two days.
For Veterans Day, Justin was supposed to cook a big BBQ to honor veterans on campus. Since he couldn’t be there, Reynolds said his parents, sister, girlfriend and her family all went to honor him.
Family will be back in Coronado for Justin’s memorial service at Cal Lutheran on Dec. 7.
