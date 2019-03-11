VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The family of a man who was shot and killed by two detectives with the Vancouver Police Department continues to search for answers.
On Thursday, two of Vancouver’s gang unit detectives fired at 43-year-old Carlos Hunter, killing him, after they say he became uncooperative during a traffic stop.
Police say their suspect was part of a drug trafficking investigation, was armed, and was a known gang member to detectives.
Sunday night, family members and friends of Carlos gathered in Hazel Dell near NE 78th St. and NE 25th Ave. for a vigil.
They say he was a changed, family man despite his criminal record.
His sister, Pamela Hunter, says they have a problem with the label officers gave her brother.
“He hasn’t been in a gang since he was a teenager. He got in trouble as a gang member when he was a teenager,” Pamela told FOX 12 on Thursday.
According to court records, Carlos was convicted of serious crimes before he turned 26, including second degree assault in 1994.
He was also charged with drive by shooting in 1998 and first degree robbery in 2001, documents show.
His last felony, according to records, was nearly 20 years ago.
Pamela says he had turned his life around in the past decade.
“I bet there’s 15 other people in this crowd that have got a criminal history just like his. Might not be the same charge, but I bet you’re a good person, too,” she said to the crowd that formed at the vigil Sunday night.
Several members of social justice organizations also showed up in support of Carlos' family.
“Black lives matter. We need to realize that every life matters. Injustice is injustice, and it’s wrong,” said one activist.
“We could do better than this. We should want better than this,” said someone with Don’t Shoot Portland.
Vancouver police have not yet released the names of the officers involved.
The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says Carlos died because of multiple gunshot wounds in his torso.
FOX 12 is still waiting to learn whether or not Carlos fired back at officers.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.