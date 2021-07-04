VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Neighbors said a family of eight escaped safely after their house caught fire in Vancouver early Sunday morning.
The Vancouver Fire Department said it responded to the house in the 11400 block of Northeast 43rd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. It said firefighters found wood burning under a deck in the back of the house. It said the fire spread to the back of the house and the attic.
VFD said there were no injuries in the fire. It took about 40 minutes to bring under control.
Neighbors said there were two adults and six children living in the home. They are now staying with family and other neighbors are assisting them.
Clark County Fire District 6 also assisted the Vancouver Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.