TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A family of nine says their van that they depend on was stolen and totaled in a crash last week.
The van was reportedly stolen from one of the family members in Tigard on Friday, and then crashed into several other vehicles in Wilsonville.
The suspect has not yet been caught.
The family says they rely on the van for transportation to their jobs and to doctors appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the family says they're struggling to get by.
"When you don't have resources and you're essential workers that then it devastates you. It literally devastates your entire way of life," said Heidi Perez.
The van is still in the tow yard until the family says they can find money to get it out.
The family is now looking at several fundraising options to try and get food, rides and support during the pandemic. They have set up a GoFundMe account at www.gofundme.com/f/essential-workers-get-van-stolen-while-on-the-job.
