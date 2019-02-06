WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - March nears and that means the run towards the state playoffs is on for many local high school basketball teams in the Evergreen state.
The 2-A Greater St. Helens League Champion Washougal Panther girls are making another state tourney run to Yakima and ball is a huge part of the Bea family.
“I feel honored to be a panther. My grandpa graduated in '61 and my grandma and all of them went here,” Savea Mansfield said.
Bea, Bea, Bea and a Mansfield are often on the same Washougal High School floor together for the four-peat league champs in orange and black.
“We can get on each other and not really get mad at each other,” Jaiden Bea said.
“You grow up together and you all love the sport so finally being able to play with all four of us on the court is pretty amazing,” Beyonce Bea said.
Two-time Greater St. Helens League Player of the Year, and Washougal’s all-time scoring queen is senior leader Beyonce Bea.
“It’s my sisters year and we were we all looking forward to it. We've been practicing together all of our lives pretty much, playing on the same teams so it's really special to get to play together,” Skylar Bea said.
Beyonce and sophomore Skylar are sisters then there's the two freshman cousins Jaiden Bea and Savea Mansfield.
“It’s really fun to play with your family because we understand each other. When one gets down we pick each other up so it's really valuable,” Jaiden said.
“To represent your community, to be able to play for Washougal high school, it means a lot to our family,” Beyonce said.
The Bea family can also be seen starring on the Skamania County fair scene.
“We produce cows and lambs and my cousin Jaiden has goats and Savea has lambs also,” Skylar said.
From hoops and high tops to 4-H and boots.
“This is what we do,” Skylar said.
Come the fall, Beyonce will be off to college in Moscow at the University of Idaho.
“Excited to take it to the next level. I am going to miss it so much. Playing varsity four years at a small high school where everyone is so close together, it is going to be tough having to leave it behind,” Beyonce said.
Leaving the rest of the family missing a major branch back on the ranch.
“She gets good grades, got a scholarship for basketball, she's good in fair and stuff so we all want to be like her,” Skylar said.
The panthers den will be rocking now as for the district tournament as WHS is a four-time reigning league champion pulling off their first-ever unbeaten run through the GSHL in program history.
