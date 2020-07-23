BEND, OR (KPTV) - The family of a woman who was murdered during a man's three-day crime spree reached a settlement on Thursday.
Kaylee Sawyer, of Bend, was 23 years old when she was killed in July 2016. The man convicted for her murder, Edwin Lara, was a campus security guard at Central Oregon Community College. Her family filed a federal lawsuit arguing that Sawyer accepted a ride from Lara believing he was a police officer.
The lawsuit also claimed that the college didn't do a good enough background check on Lara. The family and the college have reached a $2 million settlement. The governor has since signed a law, called “Kaylee’s Law”, that will require stricter vetting for campus security guards, including criminal background checks.
According to police, Lara killed Sawyer after stealing her purse. Lara has received two life sentences: one for Sawyer's murder as well as federal kidnapping and carjacking charges.
