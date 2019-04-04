PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A southeast Portland family is still looking for answers and some sort of closure after their father and husband was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Portland police say James McCree was hit and killed in early February. They say the blind man was in the crosswalk when he was hit at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
“It just bothers me that the mindset of people that can run someone over and not even stop to care, so this is a great support for me,” said McCree’s wife, Pricilla McCree.
Thursday, McCree’s family and others gathered to call attention to drivers to slow down and pay attention to those cross the street, especially those who are blind.
The group wants drivers to know what it means when they see a person with a white cane or a guide dog. They say it means the person is blind and that cars must stop when drivers see them crossing streets.
Pricilla McCree says they have made great progress in Portland making crosswalks safe for those with sight issues.
“We pay attention to lights and sounds, but it seems like other people are not paying attention,” she said.
No one has been arrested in connection with James McCree’s death. Portland police are asking anyone with information on the case to come forward.
