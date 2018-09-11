WELCHES, OR (KPTV) - She was independent and an avid hiker, but no one ever imagined her life would end the way it did in the Mt. Hood National Forest.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife believes 55-year-old Diana Bober was attacked and killed by a cougar.
Investigators said this is the first verified deadly attack by a wild cougar in Oregon.
Now, Bober's family is grieving, but they’re comforted knowing she died doing what she loved.
The Gresham woman was last heard from Aug. 29 in a text message to her mother.
It wasn’t until a few days later there were red flags when friends alerted the family they hadn’t heard from her.
Her body was discovered on Monday off the Hunchback Mountain Trail in Welches.
Bober moved to Oregon in 2015 and her family lives in different parts of the country.
Her sister Alison Bober said Diana was living a life on her terms.
“She's very independent and was happily single. She had had relationships through the years and she really got to the point where she told me, ‘you know what I really like being on my own,’” Alison Bober said.
While she had many friends, Alison said that autonomy often lead her sister on lone adventures into the wilderness hiking.
But this time family had no idea she left on one of those excursions.
There were a flood of worries for the family.
“One possibility is that there's a bad person on the trail who has taken her so that's one possibility but even then you still think the most likely possibility is they're steep trails she slipped and fell,” Alison Bober said.
“I at least hadn't even thought about wild animals because on the whole I mean I think every now and then there's a bear sighting but I haven't really heard of animal danger on the trails,” she said. “When we actually heard that she had been attacked by a wild animal and in fact the evidence indicates that she fought back and in fact they don't believe that the animal came back to her body after she was dead which would imply that she had perhaps hurt the animal so that it was not able or interested in coming back.”
She said that sounds like her sister: a fearless woman with a free spirit who stood up for herself.
“She died doing what she loved. I mean what are you going to do, you know there really weren't that many what ifs, who expects the first cougar in the wild ever in Oregon to attack your sister on a day hike? No one expects that. So the only what if truly that she could've done was to say I just won't hike because there is some tiny minuscule chance of danger. What is the point of a life if you can't do what you love,” Alison Bober said.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.