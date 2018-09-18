MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) - A father of three was hit by a car and left for dead, while walking to work in Monmouth, Oregon.
According to police records, Santiago Amaya was walking along a bike path on Sept. 7, when he was hit from behind by a car traveling in the same direction.
His brother, Frank Amaya, said for months, Santiago made the trip east on Main street, from his home to the call center where he worked nearby.
“He’d been having some recent car issues.” Amaya added, “He was a family man, provided for his family and worked very hard to make a better life for his children.”
A probable cause affidavit showed, after the crash, Amaya laid beside the road for more than 50 minutes, before someone passing by found him, suffering from severe injuries and called 911.
Meanwhile, the driver of the car that hit Amaya, Dyllan Coons, never stopped.
But, according to a police report, the 19-year-old Dallas resident did leave behind a key piece of evidence.
A headlight found near Amaya, as well as surveillance video from a nearby shop, led investigators to Coons the same day of the crash.
The red Toyota Camry he was driving was spotted in Independence, with damage on the front passenger side and hood of the car.
During a police interview, Coons told officers, he fell asleep while driving and awoke to a loud sound. He told them, he thought he hit a tree.
“From the point of impact to where my brother laid in the bark dust, there was no trees in that area,” Frank Amaya said.
While investigators pursued leads, Santiago Amaya remained in the intensive care unit at Salem Hospital.
“His condition kept getting worse. His brain swelling continued to get worse,” his brother told FOX 12.
Five days later, Amaya died, leaving behind his wife, son and two daughters.
After his death, Coons was taken into custody and placed in the Polk County Jail.
On Monday, he was arraigned on two charges: criminally negligent homicide and failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons. Both are class B felonies.
Coons was being held on a $50,000 dollar bail but he posted bail Tuesday.
Despite the outcome of the investigation, the Amaya family still worries he could walk free.
“If anybody out there has more information, please share that information,” Frank Amaya said.
They have set up a GoFundMe account to help provide for his children and wife, Autumn.
