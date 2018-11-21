WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Hillsboro man Tuesday afternoon made his first court appearance in a Washington County Courtroom Wednesday afternoon.
Ulizes Escobar, 20, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Luis Diego Hernandez-Garcia.
Police said Hernandez-Garcia’s body was discovered in the home on Northeast Grant Street near Northeast Cornell Road.
Several people called 911 just before 2 p.m. to report hearing gunfire, according to police.
Police said several other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting and officers found Hernandez-Garcia's body lying on the floor.
They performed CPR and fire personnel arrived quickly to help, but Hernandez-Garcia was pronounced dead.
Officers have not said how many times Hernandez-Garcia was shot and it was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
After acquiring a warrant, police searched the home later Tuesday and recovered two small caliber weapons.
Family and friends of Hernandez-Garcia said he was a kind-hearted and caring person who was excited about life. They said he had recently graduated from high school and had gotten married a month ago.
His wife Graciela Garcia is devastated by what has happened.
“He was very ambitious he was fun. He had a big heart and he wanted the best for everyone,” Garcia said.
His grandmother, Merced Rodriguez Guzman spoke with FOX 12 saying Hernandez-Garcia was not a bad person and he did not deserve to have his life taken away. She added they want the person responsible to be held accountable.
According to Hillsboro police, it appears neither the suspect or victim lived in the home where Hernandez-Garcia was killed. Police said the two men were with friends at a social gathering when the shooting occurred.
Escobar is set to be back in court on Nov. 29.
