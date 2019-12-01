PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Three people were injured in a duplex fire in southeast Portland early Sunday.
According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire broke out just after 4 a.m. near Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a duplex unit. Crews say the fire was threatening several other homes nearby, so they called for a second alarm, doubling the amount of firefighters, engines, and trucks to the scene.
The fire was under control within an hour. Crews remained on scene for several more hours to clean up and perform salvage work to the affected homes.
A couple and their adult son were inside the home when the fire started. They all made it out of the unit and were at neighbor’s home by the time crews arrived.
Crews say the couple both experienced minor smoke inhalation and the son had significant burns on his body, but all three refused to be transported to the hospital.
PF&R says the son was eventually taken to the hospital.
Fire investigators say smoke alarms were a factor in the injuries but did not specify if they were working or not.
Crews say the affected unit was a total loss. There was minor damage to the adjoining duplex unit and two nearby homes, totaling about $250,000.
No other injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
