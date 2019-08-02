SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Corrections has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the family of a Coffee Creek Correctional inmate who died while in custody.
Tina Ferri was serving a 6-year sentence for driving under the influence of intoxicants, possession of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal mischief after hurting someone in a car crash.
Three months after being incarcerated, Tina was transported to a hospital after she caught the flu, along with dozens of other women, amid an outbreak at the facility.
During that time, Tina’s daughter, Mistina, claims her family made numerous attempts to see or speak with Tina. But, according to Mistina, they were told she was not available.
Mistina even tells FOX 12 a corrections officer assured her everything was okay and the prison was just following protocol by having her mother evaluated at a hospital.
Then, early one morning, Mistina’s dad received a phone call, at which point he was told Tina was dying and did not have much time left.
“We got to spend about five hours with my mom while she lied shackled,” Mistina said. “It was one of the saddest things to walk in there and know she couldn't even walk. She couldn't even talk.”
After her mother died, Mistina filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the ODOC because no one at the prison gave her mom a flu shot, even after the outbreak had begun. The ODOC confirms 44 inmates were diagnosed with the flu the month of Tina’s death.
Though her wrongful death lawsuit was recently settled for $70,000, pending court approval, Mistina says she did not file for the money.
“I wanted something to change, so that nobody would ever have to go through what my mom went through.”
Court records show no evidence exists that prison staff ever offered Tina the flu shot.
According to the lawsuit, for the 2017-2018 flu season, ODOC only ordered about 250 flu shots for a population of over 1,500 inmates at Coffee Creek Prison. An ODOC spokesperson says that is in line with the agency’s policy.
According to ODOC Communications Director, Betty Bernt, the agency’s Chief Pharmacist testified that ODOC orders flu shots based on historical data of the past numbers of inmates who have requested flu shots.
Bernt tells FOX 12, “If the initial amount purchased is not sufficient, ODOC has an agreement with a group purchasing organization to procure additional vaccines as quickly as five to seven days, and no later than a couple weeks, unless there is a national shortage.”
Mistina says not purchasing enough vaccines for even half of the prison’s population is “insane and inefficient.”
Following the settlement, the ODOC sent FOX 12 this statement:
“Although we disagree with many of the allegations in the lawsuit, we are pleased to have reached a settlement with Ms. Ferri's family. We provide flu shots to all incarcerated individuals, while respecting the rights of those who choose not to be vaccinated.”
According to the ODOC, it has forms available for inmates to request a flu shot but they must choose to opt-in.
Mistina claims other inmates serving time alongside her mother, told her they were never informed they had an option and were willing to testify in court.
But, according to Mistina, what troubled her even more is how corrections officers treated her mom once she became ill.
FOX 12 obtained a prison log in which an officer writes, “another person fell out with the Martian death flu.”
“That seems like it was a joke to them,” Mistina said. “That was my mom and they made her into a joke.”
Shortly after Tina died, a bill was introduced to change the DOC’s vaccination policy, so everyone would have to get a flu shot, unless they opt out.
Senate Bill 488 was recently signed by Governor Kate Brown and went into effect July 15, 2019.
An ODOC spokesperson tells FOX 12 the agency will be complying with the provisions of SB 488, though any additional policy changes would be made by its Medical Director.
“It’s amazing,” according to Mistina.
She also tells FOX 12 the lawyer who represented her family, Michael Fuller, donated the $17,500 attorney fee to the Coffee Creek prison children’s book program in honor of Tina. The program provides free books to kids whose loved ones are incarcerated.
Mistina says she will forever be grateful for the gesture. She hopes that despite her mother’s criminal record, people will remember Tina as a loving mother and a wonderful person.
