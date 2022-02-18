CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The family of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy during a traffic stop in Hazel Dell filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Clark County.

Jenoah Donald, 30, was shot on Feb. 4, 2021. Clark County deputies said Donald did not comply with commands, resisted arrest, and pulled a deputy into his car before he was shot. He died a week later at a hospital.

His family disagrees with what happened during the traffic stop, and they're seeking a change in policy.

"My son is not coming back. He was shot in the head by a Clark County sheriff after he complied. Something's got to change," said Sue Zawacky, Donald's mother. "I think a lot of things need to be addressed, including starting with the union lawyers that represent these people."

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges negligence, assault and battery, excessive force and brutality, and deprivation of civil rights.

The family lawyer said Donald's civil rights were violated. He said the family is hoping that Clark County does a better job of training officers in the use of deadly force as a last resort.