MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The search for a man believed to have drowned in the Willamette River in Milwaukie resumed Monday morning with the man's family joining the efforts.
Rescue teams with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were back out in the Willamette River searching for Saul Gallegos Ruiz, 27.
His family members put up signs of him at Milwaukie Bay Park. They told FOX 12 they won't give up hope on finding him.
"We're here to find my cousin. I know my cousin - he is a fighter and he fought until his last breath, and that's what we're doing here. We're going to fight and be here to find him until our last breath," said Joanne Ortega-Ruiz.
The sheriff's office said Gallegos Ruiz was kayaking in the Willamette River last Thursday when he disappeared under the water near Elk Rock Island.
Several people tried to help him, but he vanished before they could get to him.
Crews spent time Thursday and Friday looking for him using multiple search techniques, including divers. However, they have not been able to find his body.
Monday morning, the rescue teams were using sonar equipment to scan the river. They did recover a kayak and gave it to the Gallegos Ruiz family.
The search will continue throughout the day.
Family told FOX 12 that they appreciate the community's support and ask that people keep them in their thoughts and prayers.
