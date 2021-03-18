CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The family of Kevin Peterson Jr. who was shot and killed in Hazel Dell by Clark County deputies last fall say they plan to sue the sheriff’s office if the two sides are unable to come to terms or settle out of court.
Attorneys for the family say they have filed a tort claim.
Peterson was shot and killed on October 29th, 2020. Law enforcement fired 34 rounds at Peterson who was hit four times.
Investigators say Peterson Jr. was part of a drug sting and deputies intended to take him into custody. They released pictures they say they obtained of Peterson Jr. showing Xanax they believed he intended to sell and another post suggesting violence towards law enforcement. Investigators also say when deputies tried to contact Peterson Jr., he got out of his car and took off running. Deputies say they told him to stop and he did not comply and pulled a handgun out of his sweatshirt pocket and pointed at a deputy and kept running. Deputies fired at Peterson Jr. killing him.
Monday, five months after the shooting his family continued their calls for justice. They spoke to reporters in Vancouver. They say they live with the pain of their son’s death every day.
“We are all sad and we are all at a loss, we are terrible, we are still looking at the door and wondering when he is coming through, we’re sad,” Tammi Bell, Peterson’s mother said.
They describe their son as fun loving person who cared deeply for his family and friends.
“Fun loving kid, you know, very outgoing loved by many, many people,” Kevin Peterson Sr. said.
“He was the best father, couldn’t ask for more from him as a father, as a partner, anything. He did everything and more, never had to ask for anything,” Olivia Selto the mother of Peterson Jr.’s daughter said.
In the hours following his death there were calls in the community for racial justice reforms.
“We want justice,” Peterson Sr. said. “All three officers involved held accountable, you know, you shot a man in the back while he was running away.”
In recent weeks, Clark County Judge Darvin Zimmerman was heard on a court recording making comments about the case.
“I mean Kevin Peterson it's going on five months now,” Zimmerman is heard saying.
“Who's Kevin Peterson?” a woman is heard saying in the video.
“The black they're trying to make an angel out of him,” Zimmerman is heard saying.
The judge said Peterson had a “death wish” and called him “dumb” for thinking he would go to prison for a relatively small drug bust.
“He told me that KP’s dad said, well if he had a gun then I guess it was justified. The next day he wakes up with dollar signs in his eyes and George Floyd’s attorneys had already contacted him,” Zimmerman is heard saying.
Peterson Jr.’s family responded to those comments on Monday.
“Darvin Zimmerman doesn’t know me, and the comments he made about me and my son doesn’t reflect who we are as men. Kevin is an outstanding young man, well loved by his family members,” Peterson Sr. said.
Zimmerman released a statement earlier this week saying in part:
“I deeply regret my statements which caused divisiveness and concern in the community that I love and serve. I have always prided myself in being open minded, fair and just in my duties as a judicial officer. I do understand that even my personal comments, when made public - bring about an outcry of concern because I am a judicial officer.”
Monday Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins released the following statement:
“The death of Kevin Peterson was a tragedy. Our condolences are with the Peterson family. Consistent with the new state law I-940, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office has had no role in the investigation. It is being handled by an outside agency. Also consistent with the new law, it is the responsibility of the independent investigation team to provide updates on the investigation. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has received updated information at the same time as the public. Further, as required by the new law, the independent investigation team was to have named a family liaison to update the family on the investigation. We are awaiting a decision from the Pierce County prosecutors and we await the receipt of the Tort Claim, to evaluate it in more detail."
