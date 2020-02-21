Family of killed motorcyclist sues city of Portland says crash could have been prevented

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The family of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash at Southeast 17th Avenue and Burnside Street last year is suing the city of Portland for negligence in a $5.9 million lawsuit.
According to that lawsuit, both drivers involved in the crash couldn't see each other because the city allowed cars to park along the curb blocking their views.
The lawsuit claims Elijah Coe’s death could've prevented.
On May 3, 2019, Coe was riding home from work on his motorcycle traveling eastbound on East Burnside Street approaching Southeast 17th Avenue, the lawsuit said.
A car traveling northbound on Southeast 17th Avenue stopped at a stop sign and attempted to turn left onto Burnside Street. But according to the lawsuit, Coe and the other driver couldn't see each other because of the cars parked alongside the curb and crashed.
Coe died in the crash.
The lawsuit claims the city of Portland allowed cars to park alongside the curb which goes against the Oregon law that prohibits on-street parking where it blocks sight distances at intersections. It also alleges the city's failure to provide adequate sight distance at intersections endangers people regardless of their mode of transportation.
FOX 12 spoke to a person who works in the area and saw the aftermath of the crash that day.
“We were all pretty shook up because we were one of the first people on the scene was myself and my coworkers,” Kenneth Warlick said.
FOX 12 also spoke to the family's attorney who says he'd like to see a judge order the city to require parking setbacks to ensure safety at intersections in Portland.
“I don't believe that any elected official in the city of Portland has the political capital to come forward and say hey guess what this is going to cost us some parking spaces, but we have to do it for safety,” Elijah Coe, attorney for Elijah Coe’s family.
