Family of man found dead at Oregon Zoo sues for $5.4M

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The family of a man found dead at the Oregon Zoo has filed a lawsuit.
They are seeking $5.4 million, saying the zoo, security, and the musical group performing didn’t do enough to prevent the death of Carl Ross Sr.
Ross disappeared while attending a concert at the zoo in August. His family says they asked repeatedly for zoo security and staff to help them look, and it took two days to get the police involved.
Ross Sr.’s body was found inside a new rhino enclosure that was under construction at the time. A zoo spokesperson says officials don’t know how Ross Sr. got into the exhibit, but says he would have needed to cross several barriers to do so.
The Portland Police Bureau says it does not suspect foul play.
The zoo released a statement Thursday night:
“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Carol Ross Sr., who passed away at the zoo this summer. They have experienced a tremendous loss and it is understandable that they want to know what happened. Right now, there are still more questions than answers. We continue to await the official police reports and results of the medical examiner’s investigation and are hopeful that those reports will provide more definitive information.”
