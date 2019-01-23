PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local family is offering a reward for information that will help find the person who killed their loved one last year.
Andrew Patrick Hathaway's body was found in the trunk of a burned out white 2003 Chevrolet Impala on North Marine Drive in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2018.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Hathaway died of homicidal violence.
Police said no suspect information is available in this case.
The Hathaway family has pledged a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. To be eligible for the reward, tipsters must contact Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449 or vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov.
Hathaway's mother spoke to FOX 12 about her son last year.
"He was my best friend, he was my life. Andrew and I had been through a lot, and he always was there. There are no words. I don't understand how somebody could do this to somebody,” she said.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,500 reward. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
To submit an anonymous tip: Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips or online at www.p3tips.com/823. Tipsters can also call 503-823-4357.
