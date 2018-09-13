As they cope with grief, the parents of a man murdered in north Portland are sharing their story of sadness.
Their son’s body was found in the back of a burned car last Wednesday, and so far, nobody has been arrested.
The family of Andrew Hathaway said the past week has been a living nightmare. The 28-year-old’s body was found in the trunk of a burned out car on North Marine Drive.
The family had not spoken publicly about the case until sharing their feelings with FOX 12’s Tyler Dumont.
"I can't comprehend why it had to have been so brutal like that,” said Chris Bennett, Andrew’s father.
Morgan Hathaway, Andrew’s mother, said her son’s body was unrecognizable when it was discovered early in the morning on her birthday. She had been expecting his call that day.
“I knew something was wrong,” she said. “It’s a mom’s intuition.”
Hours later, detectives were at her door.
She said police believe her son was stabbed and killed before being placed in the trunk of his girlfriend’s car. Officers have not yet confirmed his cause of death.
"He was my best friend, he was my life. Andrew and I had been through a lot, and he always was there. There are no words. I don't understand how somebody could do this to somebody,” she said.
His parents admit Andrew had struggles in his life, including a recent heroin addiction and arrests. Despite his faults, they said he did not deserve this.
“I will be doing something - candlelight, I don't care. Every month if I have to, to keep his story alive. Because no parent should ever have to do this. And somebody knows something, and they better come forward,” Andrew’s mother said.
No suspects have been named in the case. Investigators continue to urge anyone with information to contact the Portland Police Bureau.
The family has created a GoFundMe for their son.
