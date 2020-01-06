Family of man found dead in trunk of burnt car in Portland increases reward for information leading to arrest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The family of a man found dead in north Portland last year is offering an additional reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Andrew Hathaway, 28, was found dead inside the trunk of a burned car off North Marine Drive in September 2018.
Morgan Hathaway, Andrew’s mother, said her son’s body was unrecognizable when it was discovered early in the morning on her birthday. She had been expecting his call that day.
“I knew something was wrong,” Morgan said. “It’s a mom’s intuition.”
Firefighters found Andrew’s body in the white 2003 Chevrolet Impala after responding to a car fire Sept. 5, 2018. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed Andrew died of homicidal violence.
No suspects have been named in the case. The family’s reward is in addition to a Crime Stoppers of Oregon reward of up to $2,500 for help solving the case.
To be eligible for the Hathaway family reward, tipsters must contact Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449 or vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
