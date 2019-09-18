Family of man killed by hit-and-run driver in NE Portland seeks justice

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run in northeast Portland said they’re heartbroken and they want justice.
Now, investigators are on the hunt for the suspect and the suspect’s car, which police say is a 1996 to 1998 red or maroon Chevy Blazer with damage on the front.
They believe that’s the car that hit and killed 27-year-old Cristian Drae Lennon Sunday night on Northeast Portland Highway and 45th Avenue.
“No one deserves that,” Lennon’s sister Brianna Johnson said. “For someone to just hit him like a squirrel or something on the road and just keep going and leave him to die – it’s completely horrible, like how could you do that to someone?”
Johnson said her brother struggled ever since their grandmother passed away and that he was trying to find a better situation for himself, which led him to Portland about a year and a half ago.
She said he was homeless. And court records show several run-ins with the law in his short time here.
“He was trying to work out his issues and he was getting better, so for this to happen, it sucks for him to have been taken that way, you know, because he was trying, he was really trying. He had a family that loved him and care about him and were going to be patient and let him get better,” Johnson said.
Now, Johnson said all their family wants is for someone to come forward so they can find out what happened and who hit him.
“He deserves justice no matter if he’s made poor decisions in his life, we all have, and nobody deserves to get hit and left like an animal on the street,” she said, all as she remembers the good and hopes others do too. “I want people to remember him for his smile, for his laugh, for his love.”
Lennon is from Texas, so Johnson started a GoFundMe account to bring his body back home or at least cover the cost of a service for him.
