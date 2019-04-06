Family of man killed by police: ‘We're here to fight for what is right’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Family of a man shot and killed by Portland Police are demanding justice and answers.
On Saturday family of 36-year-old Andre Gladen held a community gathering in Northeast Portland to talk about the case, and protest the results of the investigation.
Gladen was shot and killed by Portland Police on January 6.
According to investigative reports released by Portland Police Gladen was shot and killed after police responded to a report he would not leave a person’s property in the 9600 block of Southeast Market Street.
The man living in the home told FOX 12 in January that Gladen asked for water, then asked to come inside saying someone was trying to kill him.
That man says Gladen went into the home and rushed an arriving officer with a knife.
Police used a taser on Gladen, but it was not effective and the officer shot Gladen.
Family says there’s no way Gladen was a threat as he was legally blind and schizophrenic, and he’d sought psychological services while visiting a cousin in Portland on the day he was killed.
A grand jury ruled that shooting was justified.
Gladen’s sister Donna Martin spoke about what the family disputed in the findings of that investigation.
“He was completely outnumbered in his situation,” Martin said. “A weapon was planted.”
She later went on to say, “The officer knew that that knife belonged to him. And the other officers that arrived on the scene after also knew that this was a weapon that was considered a common carry for them.”
Gladen’s father Sylvester Gladen spoke about the grief that is never-ending.
“Every day, I'm thinking about my son. I go to bed thinking about my son,” Sylvester Gladen said. “As long as God keeps me here, I'm going to keep fighting for the justice that my son deserves.”
Love filled the room for Andre Gladen as family members who traveled from Sacramento took the microphone to share memories and anger over Gladen’s death.
“There's too many questions unanswered,” Martin said.
Following the inside gathering, the group took to the streets.
Many marched, chanted and blocked streets in Northeast Portland.
“You did the wrong thing to the wrong family,” Sylvester Gladen said. “We're here to fight for what is right.”
Family also said they met with Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw after the shooting but said they didn’t get answers in that meeting.
That officer is back on regular duty.
