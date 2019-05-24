PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The family of a man who was killed in an attack on a MAX train in 2017 has filed a $10 million lawsuit against TriMet and the Portland Police Bureau.
The family of Taliesin Namkai-Meche was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Namkai-Meche, 23, was stabbed and killed, along with 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley, on May 26, 2017 in northeast Portland.
Micah David-Cole Fletcher of Portland was also stabbed and seriously injured, but he survived.
Investigators said Jeremy Christian carried out the attacks after yelling hate speech at two young women. The three victims intervened, leading to the deadly attack, according to police.
The lawsuit states TriMet has policies that prohibit riders from carrying weapons, including knives, and engaging in criminal activity, while its employees are in charge of enforcing those rules.
The lawsuit states TriMet “negligently and foreseeably caused Mr. Namkai-Meche’s death” by failing to arrest or exclude Christian from the train system, failing to adequately respond to prior incidents involving Christian and failing to enforce its own rules, regulations and policies.
Investigators said the day before the attack, Christian targeted another woman on a MAX train with a racist and threatening rant. The lawsuit alleges Christian made hate speech rants on a Yellow Line train and a Blue Line train May 25, 2017.
The lawsuit alleges the train operators were notified in both instances, but either “ignored” the reports or “took no action.”
The lawsuit alleges in one instance, a woman got off the train and alerted a Portland Police Bureau officer to Christian’s actions and pointed him out, but the officer “failed to detain Mr. Christian, or investigate the incident further.”
The lawsuit states the Portland Police Bureau also failed to protect passengers from a “known, foreseeable risk” by failing to arrest or exclude Christian from the light rail system prior to the attack, after being previously alerted to his conduct.
The lawsuit seeks $10 million from TriMet and PPB.
TriMet does not comment on pending litigation, according to a TriMet spokesperson. FOX 12 also reached out to the Portland Police Bureau and is awaiting comment.
Christian’s murder trial was delayed until January 2020.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.